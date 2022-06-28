NEWLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people died after shots were fired during a domestic situation at a home in Newland Monday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home on the 6300 block of Rhododendron Run in Newland around 5:32 p.m. on June 27.

When they arrived, deputies from neighboring Avery County and EMS were already on scene. First responders were in the process of taking two people to the hospital who had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation found that the shooting was related to a “domestic situation.”

56-year-old Polly Ann Keller was pronounced dead at the scene.

32-year-old Jeremy Clark and 33-year-old Anthony Franklin both died on their way to the hospital.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Investigators said that two of three people involved had fired shots during the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.