2 masked men rob Rock Hill pharmacy at gunpoint

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men wearing masks robbed a pharmacy in Rock Hill at gunpoint Thursday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the two men stormed into the Good Pharmacy on Ebenezer Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday wearing masks and gloves and carrying guns.

The masked men took property from the pharmacy’s staff and medication from the store before leaving the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call 803-329-7293.