Driver charged with DWI in West Charlotte crash that killed 2, injured 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are dead after a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

The crash happened on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to CMPD, officers located a 2004 Nissan Maxima and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with severe damage. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Two passengers in the Maxima, 25-year-old Onjenay Porter and 32-year-old David Coleman were pronounced dead at the scene by Medic due to injuries from the crash.

A DWI task force officer responded to the hospital and determined the driver of the Maxima, Kenya Harris, was impaired. Harris was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license was revoked, and failure to yield of right of way. Harris is still recovering at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows Harris’ Maxima was traveling west on Freedom Drive onto Pacific Street, and the driver of the Hyundai Sonata was traveling east when Harris turned directly in front of them, causing the Hyundai to collide with Harris’ car which caused Harris to run off the roadway. Nobody in Harris’ car was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai is also recovering at the hospital. Investigators say speed and impairment do not seem to be a factor with the driver, and the driver was wearing their seatbelt.