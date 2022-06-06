GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in.

The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and not Emergency Medical Services.

Police say that while one of the victims has “non-life-threatening injuries,” the second victim is “currently listed in critical condition.”

There is no further information available at this time on the status of either victim.

The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. There are also currently no known suspects as well.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.