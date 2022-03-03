LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after two people were killed and a child was injured at an apartment in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department says that they responded to an apartment complex on Burgess Street in Lexington to assist Lexington Fire Department.

A 911 caller informed police that they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot, and there was visible smoke coming from an apartment in the building. Officers forced their way into the apartment that was smoking.

When they arrived, they found two dead and a small child who had traumatic injuries. Officers picked up the child and carried them out of the apartment to the nearby firefighters, who rendered aid as Davidson County EMS arrived.

Once the scene was cleared, fire officials were able to determine the smoke was coming from a stove in the apartment and the building was not on fire.

The Davidson County EMS pronounced the two adults dead at the scene and transported the injured child to the hospital. Their injuries are life-threatening but not related to the smoking stove within the apartment.

Police say that a suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.