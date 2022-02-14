2 felons nabbed as FBI, DEA involved in drug trafficking bust in NC mountains, police say

Adrian Bernard Ramsey (left) and Tarrell Dawshawn Williams along with a photo of drugs and cash found during the arrests. Photos from Asheville police and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two convicted felons were arrested during a drug bust in the North Carolina mountains that included the ATF, FBI and DEA, police said Saturday.

The two men were nabbed Friday for trafficking meth and fentanyl, according to a news release from Asheville police. One man is also facing gun charges.

During the arrests, police found a Taurus 9mm handgun, 1,296 grams of meth, 142 grams of fentanyl and $8,731 in cash, the news release said.

The arrests were part of an effort to “remove illegal drugs, guns, and felons from the streets of Asheville,” police said in the release.

Tarrell Dawshawn Williams, 41, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and had a federal warrant for his arrest for trafficking meth, police said.

Adrian Bernard Ramsey, 50, is facing several charges including trafficking meth level III and

trafficking opiates level III.

Photo of the gun seized. Image from Asheville police

They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center. Ramsey’s secured bond is set at $150,000 while Williams has not had his bond set.

Police did not say where the arrests took place in Asheville.

Other agencies who assisted in the arrests included the SBI, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Swain County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.