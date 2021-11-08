2 dead in single-vehicle crash near I-40 in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Old Shelby Road near Interstate 40.

According to investigators, a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by 30-year-old Phillip Patrick Hudson was traveling south when it ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the roadway, ran off the road to the left, and collided with a tree. Troopers responded to the crash site around 4:30 p.m.

Hudson and his 31-year-old passenger, Ezekiel Woznick, both of Hickory, were killed on impact. Hudson was not wearing a seatbelt while Woznick was.

Investigators believe speeding and reckless driving were contributing factors in the accident.