2 dead in NE Charlotte homicide; 3rd in less than 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident near 9900 Brickleberry Lane. This is the third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and no names have been released yet.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation.

