2 dead in NE Charlotte homicide; 3rd in less than 24 hours

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident near 9900 Brickleberry Lane. This is the third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and no names have been released yet.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral