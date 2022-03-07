WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of US 52 southbound was shut down for hours Monday due to a double homicide investigation.

The intersection of East 25th Street and Liberty Street remains closed, but the highway has reopened.

A call about a car crash and shooting came in just before midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived they found four people who had been shot. A man and a woman were dead at the scene. The other two victims were injured and taken to the hospital.

US 52 was shut down from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard while police investigate. Drivers should avoid East 25th Street and Liberty Street as well.