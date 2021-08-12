2 Chesterfield County men shot in head, flown to Columbia hospital

MCBEE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men in their twenties were shot in the head Tuesday after an altercation with another man in McBee, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 22-year-old Lishard Bristol and 20-year-old Terry Peterson were found shot in the head on Union Church Road on August 10.

Investigators said the two men had been riding in a vehicle with Ryan Jackson, 20, when he stopped his vehicle near King Pond Road and Union Church Road.

Deputies said some type of altercation happened and Bristol and Peterson were shot in the head.

Jackson reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle toward Highway 151 where he ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

Jackson and a woman driving the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries. He was later taken to a trauma unit in Columbia.

Bristol and Jackson were also airlifted to a trauma unit in Columbia.

Authorities said Ryan Jackson will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of use of a deadly weapon during a violent crime when he is released from the hospital.