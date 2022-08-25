CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road where they found 33-year-old Moerell Mosezell Larkin suffering from a gunshot wound.

Larkin was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Thursday that two suspects, 29-year-old Devon Joseph Platt and 29-year-old Donnesha Raenique Blount, were arrested and charged with his murder.

Platt is also charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, records show.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.