2 charged with making fake injury claim on NC traffic accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been accused of trying to tell investigators that one of them was hurt in a traffic accident which was later found to be a false claim, the N.C. Department of Insurance said.

The department said in a news release that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, were both charged with felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.

Special agents with the department accused Morrison and Glaspy of telling insurance claim investigators with a Winston-Salem-based company that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle in May. Criminal summonses say Glaspy was not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t have been injured.

Glaspy and Morrison were served with criminal summonses on Dec. 16.