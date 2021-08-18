2 charged with attempted murder after person shot, injured in parking lot near Rock Hill barbershop

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

Dontavion White, Dojavion Barber (Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a person was shot and injured in a parking lot near a Rock Hill barbershop last Tuesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said 25-year-olds Dontavion White and Dajavion Barber were identified as suspects after a person was shot and injured near the 100 block of Allen Street on August 10. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said White and Barber were spotted in a vehicle on Anderson Road Wednesday. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Barber, the driver, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit.

Barber crashed the vehicle on Carowinds Blvd and both suspects were arrested.

White has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and possession of contraband in a county/municipal jail.

Barber has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, and grand larceny.

