2 charged after Hickory man murdered, car stolen from apartment

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are facing charges after a 72-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Hickory and his vehicle was stolen.

According to Hickory Police Department, Robert Bruce Godfrey was found inside an apartment at Preston Ridge Apartments on the 2000 block of Startown Road. His vehicle was discovered missing and was reported stolen.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Bryana Salymar Martines of Gastonia with the murder of Godfrey and charged her with first degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under no bond.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later located Godfrey’s stolen vehicle in possession of 28-year-old Abraham Adon, Jr. of Fort Mill, S.C. on Dec. 7. CMPD attempted to stop Adon who fled into South Carolina.

Adon is currently being held in South Carolina awaiting extradition for the charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.