RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Two men were arrested and charged after guns and drugs were found in a house near an elementary school, deputies said.

Deputies said this happened May 10 near the Scurlock Elementary School when they were responding to a shots fired call.

Deputies said when they arrived “there were guns and narcotics in plain view.”

Law enforcement found “approximately a pound of marijuana, prescription narcotics, and three firearms.”





Officials said Dempsey Stanback, 40, was arrested and charged with “Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, Maintain/Sell/Deliver/Possess a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School, and Possessing a weapon of mass destruction.”

And Kelly Stanback, 37, was arrested and charged with “Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, Maintain/Sell/Deliver/Possess a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School, Simple possession Schedule II CS, and Possessing a weapon of mass destruction.”

Kelly has a $350,000 bond and Dempsey also received a $350,000 bond. Both were taken to the Hoke County Detention Center, according to officials.