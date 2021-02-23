2 arrested on multiple drug charges; woman hid Fentanyl ‘inside her body,’ deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman hid over three grams of Fentanyl inside her body and took them into a detention center Saturday after she and another man were arrested on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said Wilkesboro resident Trisha Marie Nelson, 44, and Moravian Falls resident James Lewis Hairston III, 27, were stopped by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team at the intersection of Salisbury Highway and Old Salisbury Road Saturday.

Hairston had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest, deputies said.

Suspecting there were illegal drugs inside the car, deputies performed a search and located 14.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 45 dosage units of Alprazolam.

Nelson and Hairston were both arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

After the two were processed by detention officer, officials said suspicions arose about Nelson having narcotics concealed inside her body. She was taken to a hospital where medical staff removed 3.8 grams of Fentanyl from her body.

ICSO said Nelson attempted to destroy the substance after it was removed, but she was unsuccessful.

Trisha Nelson was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises, felony alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence, and misdemeanor resist a public officer.

James Harrison was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.