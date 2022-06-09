CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing multiple charges in connection to a string of ‘smash and grab robberies’ that occurred at several Dollar General stores in Cleveland County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins and larcenies happened over the past couple of months. The first was reported on April 19 and the most recent was reported on June 4.

Deputies began conducting surveillance and high visibility patrols near area Dollar General Stores in response to the numerous break-ins that began in April.

On June 8, around 5:00 a.m. a deputy spotted a vehicle near a Dollar General Store that matched the suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance during one of the previous break-ins.

The deputy was able to pull over the vehicle and made contact with the occupants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The occupants were evasive in their responses and made several statements that the deputies found to be untrue. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered masks, a crowbar, black trash bags, and a BB pistol, all items used in the previous Dollar General Store break-ins,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Gregory Jason Spurling, 43, and Travis Gene Hopper, 41, for possession of burglary tools and notified detectives who responded and assisted with the case.

As a result of the evidence discovered during the vehicle stop and ongoing investigation, detectives were able to link the two suspects to other “smash and grab” break-ins at Dollar General Stores throughout the region, including cases in South Carolina. Charges are anticipated in those cases as well, deputies said.

Both suspects have been charged with eight counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny, and possession of burglary tools. Both are being held without bond.