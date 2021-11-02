2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Catawba County

Michael Brown (left) and Jonathan Sorrels [Source: Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office]

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two men were arrested and charged after a traffic stop on Highway 16 South uncovered a trafficking amount of heroin.

According to investigators, deputies seized approximately 10 grams of heroin during the stop at the Buffalo Shoals Road intersection. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Michael Eugene Brown Jr. and 34-year-old Jonathan Lynn Sorrels at the scene.

Brown and Sorrels were charged with conspiracy to traffic in opium or heroin and trafficking in opium or heroin. Bond was set at $54,000 for Brown and $60,000 for Sorrels.

Both reportedly appeared in court Tuesday. Details about what occurred there were not immediately provided to FOX 46.

