2 arrested for guns and drugs in Gastonia motel room

Crime and Public Safety

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators arrested two people after a report of guns and illegal drugs in a motel room on the 2700 block of Gastonia Dallas Highway.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

According to investigators, the crime occurred on September 19. Officers found a 35-year-old male armed with a handgun, a 34-year-old woman, and drugs in the room.

Both suspects were arrested. Additional details were not immediately provided.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories