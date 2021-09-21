2 arrested for guns and drugs in Gastonia motel room

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators arrested two people after a report of guns and illegal drugs in a motel room on the 2700 block of Gastonia Dallas Highway.

According to investigators, the crime occurred on September 19. Officers found a 35-year-old male armed with a handgun, a 34-year-old woman, and drugs in the room.

Both suspects were arrested. Additional details were not immediately provided.