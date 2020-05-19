CMPD: 2 arrested for armed break-in, making threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pair of suspects accused of an armed break-in at a residence in north Charlotte face multiple charges, according to authorities.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding gunshots being heard near 1600 Crawford Drive on Monday night.

A person told officers two suspects who were known to them broke into their home and communicated threats, the police report indicated.

Multiple witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots, FOX 46 Charlotte learned.

CMPD said Amari Barnes, 20, and Ayanna Barnes, 21, were identified as the suspects and later arrested on Vinton Street.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two suspects.

The two face multiple charges including breaking and entering, CMPD said.