2 arrested for armed robbery of Gastonia business, 1 suspect robbed same business before

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two men have been charged with armed robbery after robbing a Gastonia business, and one of the suspects has hit the business once before.

According to Gastonia Police, 19-year-old Jamari Deshon Adams of Gastonia and 37-year-old Patrick Daniel Camp of Gastonia reportedly robbed a business on November 12. Adams was later determined to have been the same suspect who committed a similar armed robbery at the same business in June.

On June 26, Gastonia Police responded to the business on the 3900 block of East Franklin Avenue for an armed robbery with shots fired that had just occurred. The investigation by detectives determined that a male suspect, later identified as Adams, entered the business, fired two shots from his handgun into the ceiling and wall of the business and stole money from people inside the business. After the robbery, Adams fled on foot.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on November 12, Gastonia Police responded to the same business for an attempted armed robbery. Investigators determined two suspects, later identified as Camp and Adams, entered the business and attempted to rob an employee. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects then fled from the business without taking any money or property.

A K9 unit tracked the suspects to the 3900 block of Gardner Ridge Drive. Officers in the area located two individuals who matched the suspect’s descriptions and identified Adams and Camp. Officers also located a loaded handgun that had been reported as stolen from Dallas, N.C.

In addition to this most recent armed robbery, Adams faces charges for the previous armed robbery.