2 arrested after more than 85 dogs seized from feces-filled homes in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after more than 85 dogs were seized from two feces-filled homes in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, animal control officers responded to Millrock Church Road in the Hickory Tavern community for a report of multiple dogs in poor condition in the home.

Once inside, deputies found animal feces and urine covering the floors throughout the home along with insect droppings covering most surfaces.

More than 48 dogs of various ages were found in the living area. Deputies said many were hiding inside furniture, walls, or cabinets. At least 15 other dogs were found in other areas of the home.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs had no access to food or clean water and many had skin irritation or impaired vision.

Allen Bridwell Jr. (left) and Kimberly Bridwell (From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Two puppies were also found dead in the home.

Deputies found a second property owned by the same two people on View Point Court near Laurens which contained another 20 dogs. Those dogs were also surrounded by feces, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson County PAWS and Charleston Animal Society assisted in retrieving more than 85 dogs. The dogs were taken to Anderson County for evaluation and medical care.

The two owners, 48-year-old Allen Bridwell, and 55-year-old Kimberly Bridwell were charged with multiple counts of Ill-Treatment of Animals in General, Torture and Ill-Treatment of Animals in General, Overworking, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects are being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.

“The men and women who battle animal cruelty are dedicated professionals,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The despicable conditions they endure to rescue these poor animals out of such filth is beyond understanding or explanation.”