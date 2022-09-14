FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are accused in a child cruelty case at a Fountain Inn child care center.

According to warrants from the Fountain Inn Police Department, Kimberly Diane Mccall and Joy Lynne Lashway were each charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Warrants stated that Mccall and Lashway each put ice packs inside the clothing of children at Excel Academy on Railroad Street in August.

According to records from the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the agency received a complaint about Excel Academy on August 30 regarding “Discipline and Behavior Management.”

Excel Academy posted a message to Facebook Monday stating, “It is unfortunate that people, sometimes, make poor and dangerous decisions. Excel Academy isn’t immune to these baffling actions of staff.”