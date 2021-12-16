Two 15-year-olds arrested after Rock Hill armed robberies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday after a teen and another man were robbed by armed suspects in separate incidents in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an armed robbery on Riverview Road around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A teen victim told officers that as he got off the bus, three suspects approached him and demanded his face mask by stating, “Let me get your mask for two days,” police said.

The victim reportedly told officers that the main suspect pulled his shirt up, displaying a handgun in his waistband. Another suspect also showed the teen handgun magazines.

Officers said the victim began pulling the face mask off when one of the suspects snatched it and the group began walking up Riverview Road.

While officers were searching for the suspects, police said another victim flagged them down around 6:52 p.m.

Police said a man told the officers that he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects on Heather Square. The man said the suspects presented handguns and took his cash before hitting him in the head with a gun.

Investigators said the man’s description of the suspects matched the previous robbery.

Rock Hill Police said officers were able to identify two 15-year-olds as the suspects. They were found at an apartment on Riverview Road and taken into custody.

Officers found a handgun, magazine and items related to the robberies inside.

The teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice after being petitioned for charges of armed robbery, police said.