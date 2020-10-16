19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in York County

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday when another man accidentally fired a handgun while cleaning it, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 28-year-old Charles Phillip Scott was cleaning the gun when it fired, shooting himself in the hand and hitting 19-year-old Hunter Pontus.

Pontus died from his wound shortly after.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation. No charges have been announced.

