19-year-old Hickory man charged with statutory rape

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old was charged with statutory rape last week in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO said deputies assisted the Homeland Security Investigations taskforce on Nov. 24 in the search of a home in the Bethlehem Community.

During the investigation, Jancovien Daquion Peterson was arrested and charged with felony statutory rape of a child. Peterson was living at the residence at the time.

He was placed under a $250,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

