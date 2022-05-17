GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lowell 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after Gaston County Police said he was caught with hundreds of images and videos of child porn in his possession.

Caleb Christopher Keaton has been charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

Gaston County Police said the charges stem from an investigation that began after a cybercrime tip was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On Tuesday, May 17, Gaston County Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the NC SBI served a search warrant at Keaton’s home and seized electronic devices belonging to him.

Subsequent forensic examination of the devices led to the discovery of hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, authorities said.

Keaton is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

This investigation remains open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000 or Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320.