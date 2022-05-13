CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Catawba County man is facing numerous charges after investigators seized 19 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs during a search of a vehicle and two homes, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies coordinated together in an investigation that included undercover purchases of methamphetamine, a traffic stop and the search of two homes in the county.

As a result, investigators said they seized over 19 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.27 pounds of fentanyl, 327 grams of cocaine, two firearms and $91,870 in cash.

(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Bobby Fish (Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said 41-year-old Bobby Lee Fish was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking in opium and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule I controlled substance.

Fish was issued an $850,000 secured bond.