19 and 17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Charlotte teen, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old and 17-year-old have both been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte teenager this week, CMPD announced.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the 3900 block of Farmington Ridge Parkway. As CMPD officers arrived to the scene, they found Eric Deese II, 19, just down the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were able to identify Brian Adam Monroy, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile as suspects in this case. On Friday, Oct. 8, detectives were able to locate and arrest Monroy without incident.

Following an interview with detectives, Monroy was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder. The 17-year-old was also arrested by officers in the University City area, police said.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to this case, CMPD said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.