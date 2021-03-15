18-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon and found a male victim deceased inside of a vehicle on the 7000 block of Delta Lake Lane.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Milton Howard.

Homicide detectives were on scene Sunday speaking with the parties involved. CMPD said they were not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information about the case can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.