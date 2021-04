COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a York County hotel near Carowinds, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Joshua Richardson-Ross, of Charlotte, was found dead at the Sleep Inn Hotel on Lakemount Boulevard in Fort Mill.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Isaiah Jones as the suspect and he was found and arrested in Iredell County later Wednesday night.

Isaiah Jones (courtesy of the York County Sheriff’s Office)

No additional information has been released.