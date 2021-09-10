18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly August shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting that happened in August in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Delvario Davon Boyce Jr., 18, has been charged with the murder of Jaterrious Moore, 18.

CMPD said officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the reports of several gunshots being fired in the area.

As officers got to the scene, they located Boyce Jr. with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. Boyce Jr. was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. A second person was also located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boyce Jr. was located early Friday morning, Sept. 10, and taken into custody without incident, CMPD said. He’s currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information in this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.