18-year-old arrested after bomb threat made at Chester High School

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old young man has been arrested following a bomb threat that was made earlier this month at Chester High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jakari Davis, 18, has been charged with conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device, deputies said. He was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

On Sept. 2, a bomb threat was made at Chester High School. SLED was contacted and a dog team also responded to the school from Columbia, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Chester High School was placed on lockdown temporarily during that time.