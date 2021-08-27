18-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 11-year-old sister in NC

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is accused of stabbing his mother and younger sister in Thomasville on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to 500 Irene St. on a report of a child screaming and saying someone was dead.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds inside the home.

A 5-year-old girl was also in the home but did not appear to be injured.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Thomasville police said Estrada-Ochoa was in a fight with his mom and the fight escalated to where he stabbed her and his younger sister.

Despite being stabbed, the 11-year-old called 911 to get help.

Estrada-Ochoa was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

The mother is in the intensive care unit in serious but stable condition. The 11-year-old is in stable condition.

Estrada-Ochoa is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.