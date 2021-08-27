18-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 11-year-old sister in NC

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thomasville police (WGHP file photo)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is accused of stabbing his mother and younger sister in Thomasville on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to 500 Irene St. on a report of a child screaming and saying someone was dead.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds inside the home.

A 5-year-old girl was also in the home but did not appear to be injured.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Thomasville police said Estrada-Ochoa was in a fight with his mom and the fight escalated to where he stabbed her and his younger sister.

Despite being stabbed, the 11-year-old called 911 to get help.

Estrada-Ochoa was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

The mother is in the intensive care unit in serious but stable condition. The 11-year-old is in stable condition.

Estrada-Ochoa is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories