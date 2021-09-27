17-year-old South Carolina boy charged as adult in woman’s DUI death

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators arrested a 17-year-old Monday on charges related to a DUI crash that killed a woman.

Police in Duncan, S.C. arrested Jackson Smith of Greenville as an adult for felony DUI with death. The crash occurred on Highway 29 near Pine Ridge Road in Spartanburg County on September 11 and killed 20-year-old Lizette Soto Diaz of Greer, S.C.

Bond for Smith was set at $40,000. Smith has also been placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring until an upcoming court date.