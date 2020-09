A 17-year-old was found shot dead in a parking lot at an apartment complex in Salisbury Tuesday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The teen was found at the Laurel Pointe Apartments after residents reported hearing gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials said they are working to find a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.