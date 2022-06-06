CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near West Boulevard Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just after noon on June 4 in the 5700 block of Leake Street.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree and Andy Hernandez suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CMPD said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.