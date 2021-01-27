Rock Hill 17-year-old facing attempted murder charge in Christmas Eve shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 17-year-old in Rock Hill is being charged as an adult with attempted murder in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting, authorities said.

Rock Hill Police said the shooting occurred on Cauthen Street on December 24, 2020.

Detectives said 17-year-old Jaquarious Williams and a 16-year-old were identified as suspects.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after he was accused of an armed robbery involving a friend of his, police said.

A victim told police that Williams asked to meet him at the location and after sitting down, Williams displayed a black pistol with a drum magazine on it, the police report indicated.

“Give me everything you got,” the victim said he was told. Williams took several items and fled.

A short time later, K-9 and the violent crimes unit recovered the gun described, which was later discovered to be stolen.

Williams has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a stolen gun, and criminal conspiracy.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old, was located and arrested on January 5 and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. He will be tried as a juvenile.