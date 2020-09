A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Marcus Withers.

On June 10 around 10 p.m. officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 300 Skyland Ave. and found Withers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the yard of a home. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

