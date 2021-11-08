17-year-old boy found dead along North Carolina road

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found on Friday near Rural Hall and Germanton, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body of the teen was found along Payne Road.

The 911 center took the call around 8 a.m. reporting a body had been found.

No cause of death has been determined yet and will likely not be known until autopsy results return.

Due to the age of the victim, his identity will not be released.

“This is a sad situation, and we will do all we can to get answers for a grieving family,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact the Stoke County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8506.