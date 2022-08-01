GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged another man after finding marijuana, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two guns, according to officials.

This happened after 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive in Goldsboro.

Police said when the approached a suspicious vehicle, the driver ran away, but a 17-yar-old was in the back seat.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After searching the vehicle, police said they found roughly 197 grams of marijuana, 48 doses of MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two guns.

One of the guns had been modified with a device that converted the “handgun into a fully-automatic weapon,” according to officers.

Police said the 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with “Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by Minor, and Carrying a Concealed Gun through the juvenile court system.”

Police charged and are searching for Joshua Elijah Strickland.

Strickland has been charged with Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MDMA, and Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of Narcotics, according to officers.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.