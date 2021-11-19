17 people to be charged with ‘affray’ after series of fights break out at Charlotte school, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte 17 people will be charged with ‘affray’ in connection to a series of fights that broke out Thursday at a local high school.

Affray means an instance of fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, officers responded to assist a school resource officer with reports of multiple fights on campus at Mallard Creek High School around 11 a.m. One person was injured during the fight.

Mallard Creek High Principal Jennifer Dean called the fights “unacceptable behavior” in a message to parents. Dean said the school was on a modified lockdown as officials investigated the incidents.

“I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for students,” the principal said in the message. “Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.”

CMPD tells FOX 46 the case is still under active investigation. They said no weapons were located or seized during Thursday’s incidents.