16-year-old shot several times in chest in north Charlotte, suspect arrested, police say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tytremerce Caldwell (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 16-year-old was shot several times in the chest at a home in north Charlotte Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 5500 block of Edsdale Place around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tytremerce Caldwell, remained on the scene and was arrested.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, records show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories