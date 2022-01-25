16-year-old shot several times in chest in north Charlotte, suspect arrested, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 16-year-old was shot several times in the chest at a home in north Charlotte Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 5500 block of Edsdale Place around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tytremerce Caldwell, remained on the scene and was arrested.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, records show.