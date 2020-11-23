16-year-old girl charged with murder in shooting death of Charlotte teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old has been charged with murder for her involvement in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Joshua Clawson was found with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound around 2:15 p.m. on November 20.

Clawson was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials said the unidentified teen girl was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Sunday. She was charged with murder after Clawson’s death and has also been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

