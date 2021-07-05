16-year-old dies after July 4 shooting in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in South End Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Travell Moore was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of South Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

A car at the scene appeared to be riddled with bullet holes and multiple windows were shattered including the back window.

Authorities said they have not made any arrests and are actively looking for a suspect. They believe this was not a random act and that the suspect and victim were known to one another.

CMPD said detectives are treating Moore’s death as a homicide. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.