16-year-old charged with murder of man in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old has been charged in the death of a man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte last Friday, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officials said officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on April 2 in the 3400 block of Washburn Avenue where they found a man, identified as 35-year-old Walter Livingston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The teenager was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Their name has been withheld due to them being a juvenile.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.