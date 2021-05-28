16-year-old charged with murder of man in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with murder for the death of a north Charlotte man killed in April, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on April 20 near the 1000 block of McArthur Avenue where they found 28-year-old Harry Marquis Brown with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brown was taken to the hospital where he died.

On April 22, Police arrested 22-year-old Elijah Jamarius Carr and charged him with first-degree murder.

Elijah Jamarius Carr (courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

16-year-old juvenile allegedly voluntarily turned himself in Thursday, May 27, and was charged with murder.

CMPD said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.