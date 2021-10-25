16-year-old charged in murder of north Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the death of 42-year-old Damian Oliver last week in the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court in North Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the juvenile was located and taken into custody without incident. The teen was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Investigators say Oliver was found shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing. It is still unclear what led up to Oliver being shot.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call (704) 432-TIPS and ask to speak directly to a homicide unit detective. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.