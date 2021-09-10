16-year-old boy shot, injured inside home in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured at a home in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Keith Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

His condition is not known.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 704-866-6878 or call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.