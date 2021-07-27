Police: 16-year-old boy found fatally shot inside vehicle, suspect sought

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Rock Hill on Monday and a homicide investigation is underway, local authorities announced.

Rock Hill officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check at 236 W. Main Street in Rock Hill around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

Rock Hill resident Matthew Robertson, 16, was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed foul play and detectives began investigating this as a homicide.

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 803-329-7293.